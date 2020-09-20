Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright was so bad in his first four starts of the 2020 season, the Braves sent him to the alternate camp.

After a three-week hiatus, Wright was called back up to the Braves. His first start, on September 8, was not good as he gave up three home runs and five runs in four innings.

But Wright has turned things around. Sunday, he pitched 6.1 scoreless innings, with one walk and six strikeouts. His one walk got him knocked out of the game, but reliever Will Smith came in got a double play to get the Braves out of the inning.

The Braves (31-22) held on to beat the Mets 7-0 in the rubber game of the three-game series. Atlanta beat the Mets seven times in the 10 games this season and outscored them 67-32.

Atlanta got its runs on a solo home run by Ronald Acuna in the sixth inning and a two-out, two-run double by catcher Travis d’Arnaud in the eighth inning. Then in the ninth inning, Acuna cleared the bases on a double to make it 6-0. Marcell Ozuna then doubled home Acuna to make it 7-0.

The start Sunday was Wright’s best of his career. Wright now has allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits in his last 12.1 innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Could Wright have a role in the playoffs as a starting pitcher if the Braves get to the second round? They wouldn’t need a fourth starter in the best-of-three first-round series, but they could select to go with Wright in the second-round best-of-five game series. They would definitely need a fourth starter for a LCS and if they made it to the World Series.

