Andy Slater, a talk show host on Fox Sports 640 in Miami, reported Friday that Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was injured in an incident with his wife.

Slater went on to report Ozuna drove to a Miami-area police station to report the alleged incident.

Ozuna's facial injury, allegedly from his wife Genesis hitting him with a soap dish, was a small laceration.

She was arrested after a two-week police investigation and charged with domestic battery. She pleaded not guilty and was given a stay-away order.

It does not sound like Ozuna will miss any time with his clean injury.

The Braves signed Ozuna to a one-year contract last offseason. He was expected to start in left field.

Ozuna struggled in spring training, hitting just .083 with two hits in 24 at bats and one run batted in.

Ozuna spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals. He hit .262 with a .327 OBP, 52 home runs and 177 runs batted in.

The Cardinals acquired Ozuna from the Marlins, where he spent his first five years of his career. Ozuna's best season was in 2017, when he was an All-Star and hit .312 with 37 home runs and 124 runs batted in.

Ozuna believed he would get a long-term agreement on the free agent market, but when he didn't the Braves swooped in and signed him to the one-year deal.

With the designated hitter coming in the National League, Ozuna will likely get some at bats in that role for the Braves once (if) they resume play in the 2020 season.

