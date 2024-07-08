Marcell Ozuna to Compete in HR Derby
Atlanta Braves All-Star designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is getting in on more of the All-Star Game festivities. It was announced on Monday that he will participate in this year’s Home Run Derby.
This is Ozuna’s first appearance in the Home Run Derby and the first Braves player to participate since Ronal Acuna Jr. in 2022. He will be the 11th Braves player to participate in the event.
Ozuna is certainly a prime candidate to participate in the derby. His 23 home runs are fourth in MLB and second in the National League. A solid follow up to hitting 40 home runs for the first time in his career just a year ago.
Ozuna is the fifth participant to sign on. He joins Royals’ shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Mets first baseman and two-time derby champion Pete Alonso, Orioles Shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.
The three remaining participants will be announced in the coming days.
The National League East is well represented this year, to say the least.
Ozuna is playing in his third All-Star Game and his first since he represented the Marlins for back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017.
The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas - the same venue as the 94th MLB All-Star Game being held the next day. The event will start at 8 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.