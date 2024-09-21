Miami Marlins Rattle Charlie Morton Early, Atlanta Braves Drop Series Opener
The Atlanta Braves dropped their series opener to the Miami Marlins, 4-3. Starting pitcher Charlie Morton was rattled early in the ballgame, and the Braves bats couldn’t overcome it.
In six innings pitched, he allowed four earned runs. Three of those runs came in the first inning. Morton felt that falling behind early took the wind out of their sails.
“When you give up three runs in the first inning, that’s a momentum killer,” Morton said after the game.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Jake Burger opened scoring with a ground-rule double that one hopped the right-field wall. In the next at-bat, Kyle Stowers drove in a run with a line drive single to left center field to make it 2-0. The Braves traded a run for an out in the next plate appearance when Jonah Bride plated a run on a sac fly.
That rally changed Morton's entire approach the rest of the game.
“Then it becomes just limiting,” Morton said. “You’re just trying to hold them off the board. Trying to hold them to three runs.”
The Braves offense plated two runs to put it within one, but opportunities were missed. They had a runner on third with two outs in the top of the second. Orlando Arcia struck out to end the inning.
Unfortunately for the Braves, it was the worst two-out matchup they could have had. Arcia is the worst qualified hitter in MLB with runners in scoring position, batting .162 in this situation.
He at least tried to make up for it with a solo home run in the top of the fourth to make it a 3-2. However, the Marlins would find a way to rattle Morton again.
Connor Norby scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. The Braves got it back within one again on a solo shot by Ramon Laureano, but 4-3 would be the final.
In his return to the Braves lineup, Ozzie Albies went 0-for-5. His attempt to bat right-handed against righties is not off to a great start.
Just as the Braves win a series, they fall flat to start the next.
“We just can’t sustain a drive, or get anything going consistently for an extended period of time,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
For what it's worth, the New York Mets lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2. While the Braves lose out on an opportunity to gain a game, they don't slide back any further.
The Braves look to even the series when they continue the series on Saturday. Max Fried will take the mound for the Braves. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.