Matt Olson Continues Late-Season Tear as Atlanta Braves Tie Series with Miami Marlins
The Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 to even the three-game series. Matt Olson had himself another strong day at the plate in the winning effort.
Olson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
The first run he drove in on the night came on an RBI single to left center field that gave the Braves a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth.
After the Marlins tied it up 2-2, Olson was quick to respond . He blasted a two-run shot in the top of the seventh to make it 4-2. The Braves took the lead and would never relinquish it.
He hit his 29th home run on the year and drove in RBIs 95, 96 and 97 on the season.
“So happy for Matt, with where he is right now,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I mean, you look up and he's pushing 30 and 100.”
Expectations were high after hitting 54 home runs and driving in 139 RBIs in 2023. A cold spell in the middle months of the season put hopes of matching that to bed early.
However, his late-season push put him back on track for another 30-homer, 100-RBI season. In his last 30 games, Olson is batting .309 with a 1.048 OPS with right home runs and 34 RBIs.
He would be the 90th player to achieve this feat four times in a career. While that number sounds like a lot, just remember more than 20,000 players have played in MLB.
It’s no small feat, and he is on track to do it in four consecutive seasons.
This is the type of push by a ballplayer you need when trying to get into the playoffs.
“I'm sure he doesn't feel good all the time, but he posts, and that is the true sign of an All-Star-caliber player trying to get your team in a postseason,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said.
The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday. So, Olson, at the very least, was able to help his team keep pace in the wild card race. The Braves still sit two games back of the Mets for a playoff spot.
Olson and the Braves return to action Sunday afternoon for the rubber match with the Marlins. First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m.