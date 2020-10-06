SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Max Fried previews game one of the NLDS

Bill Shanks

BRAVES VS. MARLINS IN 2020
PITCHER W-L ERA G-GS H-IP ER BB-K
Max Fried 0-0 2.45 2-2 7-7.1 2 3-7
Ian Anderson 0-1 1.04 2-2 9-8.2 1 4-10
Kyle Wright 2-2 10.29 2-2 9-7.0 8 8-5

BRAVES STARTS VS. MARLINS THIS SEASON
August 14 – Wright L 2-3.0 3 6-1
August 15 – Fried ND 4-6.1 0 3-7
August 16 – Erlin ND 1-4.0 0 0-5
Sept 7 – Anderson ND 2-3.0 1 4-4
Sept 8 – Wright L 7-4.0 5 2-4
Sept 9 – Milone ND 8-3.1 8 2-4
Sept 21 – Ynoa ND 5-3.0 3 1-1
Sept 22 – Wilson W 3-5.0 0 1-7
Sept 23 – Fried ND 3-1.0 2 0-0
Sept 24 – Anderson L 7-5.2 0 0-6
TOTAL 5.17 ERA 42-38.1 22 19-39

BRAVES BULLPEN VS. MARLINS THIS SEASON:
TOTAL 2.27 ERA 46-51.2 13 18-48

Five relievers (Jacob Webb, Mark Melancon, Chris Martin, Darren O’Day and Tyler Matzek) did not give up a run against the Marlins this season

In the 10 games, the Braves ERA vs. Marlins was 3.50. The Braves gave up 35 earned runs on 88 hits in 90.0 innings. They allowed 10 home runs, walked 37 and struck out 87.

Braves outscored the Marlins 68-44 in the 10 games they played the Marlins this season

Take away the 29-9 game, and the Braves outscored the Marlins 39-35

AFTER EVERY BRAVES PLAYOFF GAME, LISTEN TO THE BILL SHANKS SHOW ON SPORTSRADIO 93-1 WXKO THESUPERSTATIONS.COM

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dansby Swanson talks about the NLDS

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson talks about the NLDS with the Marlins

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker previews the NLDS

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker previews the National League Division Series with the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman previews the NLDS between his Braves and the Marlins

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the NLDS with the Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves' Josh Tomlin ready for another shot to advance in the postseason

Atlanta Braves pitcher Josh Tomlin could start game four against the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves' reliever Will Smith talks about the bullpen strength in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves have an advantage over the Miami Marlins in the bullpen for the NLDS that starts Tuesday

Bill Shanks

Braves - Marlins game times announced

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright to the mound in the first three games of the NLDS

Bill Shanks

Former Braves pitching coach Bob Gibson dies at 84

Bob Gibson was a Hall of Fame pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, but for three years he was a pitching coach for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna on the Braves moving on to the second round

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. talks about moving on to play either the Cubs or Marlins in the NLDS next week

Bill Shanks

Travis d'Arnaud on the series win over the Reds

Travis d'Arnaud talks about the Atlanta Braves moving on to the second round of the baseball playoffs

Bill Shanks

Adam Duvall Interview

Adam Duvall talks about the Atlanta Braves beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 in game two to advance to the National League Division Series next week

Bill Shanks