BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Max Fried gives Braves exactly what they needed in win over Toronto

Bill Shanks

With his buddy Mike Soroka going down just 24 hours earlier, Max Fried needed to come through big for the Braves. 

And Fried came through again in the clutch giving the Braves exactly what they needed.

The starting pitchers for the previous four games had combined for only 14 innings, so the Braves needed to avoid calling on the bullpen early in the game with Toronto. Remember, the Braves are still a week nine days away from a day off.

Fried pitched six solid innings and gave up only one run on four hits, with two walks and three strikeouts. He got the victory to improve to 2-0 on the season, while his ERA is now 2.04.

Fried has allowed just four runs on nine hits in 17.2 innings, with five walks and 15 strikeouts.

With Soroka gone for the year after tearing his Achilles' tendon Monday night, the Braves really need Fried to step up and lead the rotation. The more he pitches, the more Fried shows he's up to being a top-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday he believes it will be tough to immediately find help on the trade market to help replace Soroka, so the pitchers on the roster now must step up.

"The likelihood is we're going to go internal," Anthopoulos said. "That doesn't mean we're not going to continue to look and make phone calls.

"We'll continue to inquire and see if we can line up on some type of deal."

Until then, Fried will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He will need to continue to pitch at the high level he's performed at in his first three starts of the 2020 season.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sean Newcomb to pitch for the Braves Wednesday against Toronto

The Atlanta Braves have left-hander Sean Newcomb on the mound for game two of the series with the Toronto Blue Jays

Bill Shanks

Braves beat the Blue Jays 10-1 Tuesday in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves got a great performance from starter Max Fried to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers talks about Max Fried's performance against Toronto

Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers talks about his home run and the performance of starting pitcher Max Fried

Bill Shanks

Bryse Wilson likely first in line to get a chance in Atlanta's rotation

The Atlanta Braves will look at the young pitchers, like Bryse Wilson, to help replace Mike Soroka in the starting rotation

Bill Shanks

Max Fried previews his start Tuesday versus Toronto

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried discusses his Tuesday start against Toronto

Bill Shanks

Braves star Freddie Freeman reacts to Mike Soroka injury

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman discusses the season-ending loss of right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka

Bill Shanks

Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka tears right Achilles tendon

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Mike Soroka has a torn right Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Could the Braves look at Jeff Samardjiza of the Giants to help replace Mike Soroka?

The Atlanta Braves will likely be in the market for a starting pitcher after the injury to Mike Soroka

Bill Shanks

Braves RHP Mike Soroka Leaves Game With Lower Leg Injury

The Atlanta Braves are holding their breath as ace pitcher Mike Soroka has a lower leg injury

Bill Shanks

Braves go for the sweep against the Mets

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves need for a third starter

Bill Shanks