Max Fried: Made his first career postseason start and fired 7.0 scoreless innings without a walk, holding the Reds to just six hits and one hit batter…He fanned five…Fried became the first Braves pitcher to throw at least 7.0 scoreless innings in the playoffs since Mike Foltynewicz in Game 2 of the NLDS last year, and the first left-hander to do so since Tom Glavine in Game 2 of the 2001 NLDS vs. Houston…Fried threw his 7.0 scoreless innings in just 78 pitches, becoming just the second Braves pitcher to go as many scoreless innings on as few of pitches in the postseason…Glavine also pitched 7.0 scoreless on just 72 pitches in Game 7 of the 1996 NLCS.

Fried has little trouble in the game. He got out of a jam in the first inning after the first two batters got singles. Manager Brian Snitker said he might have let Fried go out there for the 8th inning, but he had originally hoped to get only five innings out of Fried.

With Fried throwing 78 pitches, would they consider using him if necessary Friday if they had a game three? Well, the preference is to win game two tomorrow and not have a game three, which would also allow the bullpen to have some rest. Also, it could set up Fried to have four full days off before starting game one of round two on Monday in the Division Series.

