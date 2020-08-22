Max Fried: Recorded two outs in the top of the first before allowing three consecutive singles which had exit velocities of 58.9 mph, 62.7 mph and 59.5 mph, resulting in the first run he’s allowed in the first four innings of a game this season…Entering play he was the only pitcher in the majors with at least five starts and zero runs allowed in the first four innings…Opponents are hitting .150 (12-for-80) with five walks and 26 strikeouts against Fried in those innings…Has all four wins of Atlanta starters this season….The Braves are the only team in the majors to have one pitcher record all of its starting rotation wins….In two starts against the Phillies this season is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA (1 ER/10.0 IP)

Fried is now 4-0 with a 1.32 earned run average in six starts. He's allowed five runs, all earned, on 22 hits in 34.0 innings, with 11 walks and 33 strikeouts.

Atlanta's starting rotation has a 5.22 ERA, which is 22nd best in MLB and fourth-worst in the National League. The rotation is 4-8 and has allowed 63 earned runs on 99 hits in 108.2 innings.

The Braves bullpen has fared much better. It has a 3.46 earned run average with 104 hits allowed in 114.1 innings, with 42 walks and 119 strikeouts.

