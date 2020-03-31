BravesCentral
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel talks about Cristian Pache and Drew Waters

Bill Shanks

The Braves have two of the top outfield prospects in the game of baseball in Cristian Pache and Drew Waters.

MLB.com has Pache rated as the 13 best prospect in the sport, while Waters is ranked 26.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has Pache ranked 17 and Waters as the 38 best prospect in baseball.

McDaniel, who worked in the Braves front office with former general manager John Coppolella, loves Pache’s potential. Pache is considered one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, major leagues or minor leagues.

Pache his .278 in Double-A Mississippi last season in 104 games, with 11 home runs and 53 RBI. He stole only eight bases and was caught stealing 11 times, while strikeout out 104 times. His OBP was .340.

Then when promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, Pache hit .274 with a home run and eight RBI in 105 plate appearances.

McDaniel believes Waters can be even more of a prospect once his plate discipline improves. He compares Waters to a Starling Marte-type player.

Waters hit .319 in the Southern League with five home runs, 41 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 35 doubles, nine triples and a .366 OBP. When he went to Triple-A Gwinnett, Waters hit .271 with a .336 OBP in his 107 at bats. He had two home runs and 11 RBI in his 26 games.

Both Pache and Waters are expected to start the season in Gwinnett, but they are not far away from the big leagues.

