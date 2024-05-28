Michael Harris II Moves To Leadoff For Tuesday Night Versus Nationals
The Atlanta Braves would love to right the ship.
Their rough month of May continued with last night’s 8-1 loss to the Washington Nationals in the series opener in Truist Park. They’ve now lost fourteen of the last twenty-five games, with the offense delivering less than three and a half runs per game during the stretch.
Atlanta’s looking to get back to their winning ways behind staff ace Max Fried (4-2, 3.38 ERA), facing off against righty Jake Irvin (2-5, 3.79).
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals on Tuesday, May 28th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
CF Michael Harris II
3B Austin Riley
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
2B Ozzie Albies
C Sean Murphy
LF Jarred Kelenic
RF Adam Duvall
SS Orlando Arcia
Fried’s coming off of his second complete game of the season, this one a three-hit, no walk outing against the Chicago Cubs with two runs (one earned) and nine strikeouts. He didn’t face Washington often last season, straining his hamstring on Opening Day after 3.1 innings against them and then wrapping up his year with six innings on September 21st, allowing just one run on three hits.
Here's the Nationals lineup:
SS CJ Abrams
RF Lane Thomas
1B Joey Meneses
3B Nick Senzel
DH Keibert Ruiz
LF Jesse Winker
2B Ildemaro Vargas
C Riley Adams
CF Jacob Young
Irvin is making his second career start against the Braves, hoping for much better results - on September 21st of last year, he allowed five runs on seven hits in just 2.2 innings to take the loss. No Braves homered off of him, but Austin Riley went 2-2 and Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, and Ozzie Albies all went 1-2
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals on Tuesday, May 28th
Game two is scheduled for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch. It’s being broadcast on Bally Sports South and MASN 2, with those out-of-market having the game on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Nationals radio broadcast is available on 106.7 The Fan and DC 87.7 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country. Both teams have Spanish language broadcasts today, with Atlanta’s on La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM and Washington’s on La Pantera 100.7 FM/1220 AM.