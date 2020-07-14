If you watched Monday's scrimmage at Truist Park on television, you probably came away impressed with starting pitcher Mike Soroka.

He's good. Really good. And he showed that again Monday in the intrasquad game, another tuneup for Soroka for a potential opening day start next Friday in New York City against the Mets.

Soroka gave up only four singles Monday night. He was obviously working on his slider against right-handed hitters and on his changeup to left-handed hitters. The stuff looked crisp and sharp, especially considering the layoff between spring training and when the team resumed play a few weeks ago.

Soroka will turn 23 years old in a few weeks, and yet he's poised to be the leader of the Atlanta Braves rotation. After a 13-4 record last season, with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts, Soroka may only get 10-12 starts in this shortened regular season.

The Braves rotation will probably start with Soroka, followed by Max Fried, Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb. The question of what happens after that is hard to answer right now, especially with questions mounting about Cole Hamels.

The Braves could go with Kyle Wright, but they need to see how he pitches this week. Bryse Wilson will get some pitches Tuesday.

Josh Tomlin, who pitched Monday night, will get a chance to get innings early in the season.

