BravesCentral
News

Mike Soroka Interview - Part Three

Bill Shanks

We were all set to see Mike Soroka open the season for the Braves against the Diamondbacks. We had counted down to that day when Soroka, not Julio Teheran for the first time in forever, would get that first start of the season.

And then, the season was put on hold.

It’ll still happen, eventually. And when it does, no one will be happier than Soroka.

Thursday the Braves young starting pitcher talked with BravesCentral.com about what he’s doing with all this spare time on his hands. He also shared his thoughts about how good the Braves may be once the season begins.

Soroka was 13-4 last season with a 2.68 earned run average in 29 starts. Soroka allowed 153 hits in 174.2 innings, 56 runs, 52 earned runs, 41 walks and 142 strikeouts. Along with being an All-Star last summer, Soroka finished sixth in the Cy Young award voting.

Soroka finished third in the National League in ERA.

He pitched game three of the National League Division Series against the Cardinals and allowed just one run on two hits in seven innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

The Braves expect Soroka to lead a starting rotation that will include Max Fried, Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, Cole Hamels and possibly Felix Hernandez and Kyle Wright. The Braves may have the perfect depth to pitch in a season that could include multiple double headers.

Here is the complete interview with Soroka:

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-interview-with-braves-pitcher-mike-soroka/

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

