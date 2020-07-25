Mike Soroka proved again why the Braves believe he is their ace pitcher.

Matching up against two-time defending Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom, Soroka matched him and then some. Soroka pitched six scoreless innings, allowed four hits, did not walk a batter and struck out three.

deGrom pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up just one hit and walked one while he struck out eight Braves batters.

That was Atlanta's problem Friday. They struck out 15 times in the game.

The Braves squandered two chances late in the game. In the seventh, Marcell Ozuna had a one-out double. He then moved to third on a passed ball, but Ozuna was stranded at third when Matt Adams and Austin Riley struck out.

Dansby Swanson singled to lead off the eighth inning before Adam Duvall then struck out. Johan Camargo moved Swanson over to second base on a ground out. But with the tying-run in scoring position Ronald Acuña Jr. struck out to end the inning.

Mets closer Edwin Díaz then survived a one-out walk to Freddie Freeman in the ninth inning by striking out Ozuna and Adams to end the game.

Max Fried will go for the Braves in game two of the season against another lefty, Steven Matz. Game time is once again at 4:10 pm ET.

