MLB Analyst Names Braves Signing of Legendary Pitcher Best Ever
The Atlanta Braves are quiet right now, but they have undoubtedly had their offseason moments. Arguably, they historically made the ultimate offseason move.
MLB Network’s Brian Kenny and Christopher Russo ranked their top 10 free agent signings in MLB history. Kenny ranked the Braves’ signing of Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux as the all-time top signing.
Russo didn’t put it at the top spot, but he still had the Maddux deal in his top five.
Along with the Braves signing, Kenny also include losing Freddie Freeman to the Dodgers in his top 10.
There were no criteria given here or how much of each player’s tenure with a team they are counting. Regardless, even if it’s just the first contract, Maddux has a good resume for an all-time signing.
On Dec. 9, 1992, the Braves signed Maddux to a five-year, $28 million deal. In those five years, Maddux made 157 starts and had a 2.13 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, 38 games and 10 shutouts. Fourteen of those complete games are what you would now call a “Maddux” or a complete game in under 100 pitches.
Along with the video game numbers, Maddux won three consecutive Cy Young Awards to start his time in Atlanta, won a Gold Glove in each of those five years, won three ERA titles, was the wins leader twice, led the NL in innings pitched three times, made four All-Star teams and received MVP votes four times.
Maddux was also a key arm behind the Braves winning the World Series over the Cleveland Indians in 1995, the franchise’s first championship in Atlanta.
When a deal lands you one of the greatest pitchers of all time and he has his best seasons during that first contract, it’s very likely the greatest signing of all time.