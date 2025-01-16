MLB Insider Calls Braves 'A Great Fit' for Free Agent All-Star Outfielder
The Atlanta Braves have less than a month before they head down to North Port for Spring Training. As we have said and heard a lot this offseason, it’s been quiet. But they could be the perfect team to strike and find the right deal close to the finish line of the winter.
New York Post’s MLB Insider Jon Heyman joined Bleacher Report on Thursday to discuss potential landing spots for remaining top free agents.
Heyman said the Braves would be a good landing spot for All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander. There hasn’t been any push by the Braves to go after the long-time Baltimore Oriole yet, but he still sees them as a match.
“The one team I would speculate on Santander that I have not seen to this point, a team that’s done very little, and that is the Braves,” Heyman said. “Santander would fit the Braves. I don’t know if they’re going to go there in terms of that kind of spending. But that would be a great fit.”
The reasoning behind this pairing is the Braves’ need for an outfielder - something that has been discussed plenty this offseason. Heyman added that this is a team with the wherewithal to spend on a player like Santander. It just comes down to a willingness to spend that money.
“They could use an outfielder. They certainly do have the money even if they don’t want to spend it. We know they didn’t retain d’Arnaud. They’ve redone a couple contracts. They have some money issues. I’m not gonna say money woes. These records are public. We know they make a lot of money.”
Santander would make the right impact at the plate. He hit 44 home runs and drove in 102 RBIs last season. In total, he had 71 extra-base hits. He didn’t do too well getting on base - batting .235 and having a .308 on-base percentage - but the power was there.
He's played right field virtually his entire career, but he has 90 games of experience playing the opposite corner.
We’ve learned recently that the lack of activity by the Braves has not been due to them sitting on their hands. They were ready to sign reliever Jeff Hoffman to a deal, but he failed a physical. So, they backed out. We know they made a move for shortstop Will Adames before he signed with the Giants as well as their push to trade for starting pitcher Jesus Lazardo before the Phillies got him.
It’s always been them trying to make the right calculation. It just hasn’t happened yet. But a recent update related to this free-agent outfielder could be what works in getting that correct move.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Santander, along with free agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, is willing to take a shorter team deal with a high average annual value.
Even if it pushed the Braves over the luxury tax threshold, a shorter-term deal would work much better for them.
Based on the article, this short-term deal would likely be a multi-year deal that includes a one-year opt-out. This example was specifically used for Flaherty, but Santander could certainly go this route as well if he’s open to a shorter deal.
That all being said, Rosenthal has previously indicated that the Braves are looking for a depth piece in the outfield as opposed to a major piece. This doesn't mean they can't pivot and go get a guy like Santander if ends up being the right move. But it should be kept in mind. There could be a good fit, as Heyman indicated, but it's not the type of fit the team is prioritizing.