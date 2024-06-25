MLB Mock Draft: Braves Linked to Switch Pitcher by 2 Insiders
As the 2024 MLB Draft grows closer, the picture surrounding the Atlanta Braves is becoming clearer - and a favorite option may be emerging.
In two separate mock drafts, one by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and the other by MLB.Com's Jim Callis, the Braves were given Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, who pitches both right- and left-handed.
And according to ESPN, the Braves at No. 24 are where any potential slide will end for Cijntje.
"This is seen as the floor for the switch-pitching phenom Cijntje," McDaniel writes.
The 5-11, 200-pound Cijntje was drafted two years ago by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 18th round as a shortstop but instead honored his commitment to the Bulldogs, where he quickly earned a big role.
As a freshman, Cijntje pitched team highs with 50 innings and 63 strikeouts en route to a 3-5 record and 8.10 ERA in 14 games, starting all but one.
The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native proved much stronger this season, posting a 3.67 ERA and 8-2 record across 16 games, all starts. He logged 90.2 innings, striking out 113 while walking only 30.
A natural-born lefty, Cijntje began throwing right-handed as a six-year-old with hopes of emulating his father, Mechangelo, a former professional baseball player in the Netherlands.
The younger Cijntje has grown to prominence for being able to pitch - and dominate - with both hands.
But where does his future lay? Will he keep pitching from both sides as a pro? Callis offered an answer.
"I would make him a full-time right-handed pitcher," writes Callis. "I think he's basically a right-handed starter and a lefty reliever in one. The idea would be that if you made him a full-time right-handed pitcher, he might get even better because he's focusing on developing those pitches even more."
Cijntje has long been a popular pick for the Braves, and as the draft, which starts July 14, inches closer, momentum continues to build around a potential pairing.