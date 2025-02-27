MLB Network Analyst Hopeful For Braves Matt Olson Bounce Back
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson showed signs that his down year and 2024 is behind him. On Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Olson belted his first home run of the Spring season, driving in himself and outfielder Jurickson Profar.
This home run led to the discussion of his continued return to form on MLB Network on Wednesday. Hot Stove host Harold Reynolds said he would like to see a more consistent Matt Olson after learning the consequences of messing with his mechanics.
So far, in his opinion, things look good.
“I hope he learned something,” Reynold said. “...Whoever decided to talk him into changing his swing, come on...let’s just stay consistent. Hopefully, he got through that and he’s himself again. It’s a good sign that he’s hitting home runs in Spring Training.”
Following an All-Star campaign in 2023 that saw him hit 54 home runs and drive 139 runs, Olson altered his mechanics. The old saying prevailed, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Overall, his 2024 was far from what he did just the season prior.
2023: .283/.389/.604, 54 HRs, 139 RBIs
2024: .247/.333/.457, 29 HRs, 98 RBIs
The latter isn’t necessarily a bad season, but it’s a drop off nonetheless. However, his overall season numbers from last season don’t reflect the bounceback that came down the stretch.
From July 24 onward, he slashed .289/.384/.565 with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs. That’s pretty close to what he did the season prior. Adjusted to 162 games, this second-half pace would get him to 41 home runs and 139 RBIs.
It’s still a 13-homer drop off. But if he had followed up his 54-home-run season with a 40-home-run season, it wouldn’t have been seen as a down year. Having 130 RBIs and a similar slash line again would’ve helped that too.
So far in three Spring Training games, he is 2-for-8 (.250) with a home run, two RBIs and no walks. It’s a small sample size, but the lack of a slow start out of the gate is a hopeful sign indeed for the Braves.