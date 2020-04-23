MLB should allow draft pick trades, just like the NFL

The NFL Draft will be held Thursday, Friday and on Saturday. It is one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Thank goodness we are still able to have the draft. It will be different, as NFL commissioner Roger Goddell will announce the picks from the basement in his house.

Welcome to NFL Social Distancing 101.

One way the NFL Draft has set itself apart is the high number of trades we usually see during the three-day process. It’s part of the draft, and we all hold our breath when ESPN sends shifts their cameras to Chris Mortensen or Adam Schefter so they can tell us about the latest deal that has gone down.

What if that happened in baseball? They can now trade compensatory picks, but what if Major League Baseball allowed teams to trade draft picks?

What if a team needed a reliever before the trade deadline and the opposing team, in a rebuilding mode, preferred to get draft picks back in a deal? Teams prefer to develop their own talent, and allowing teams to acquire draft picks would give them that opportunity.

The collective bargaining agreement is up after the 2021 season. There are expected to be many changes, and you wonder if teams, if general managers and even if scouting directors will encourage the leaders of the sport to allow draft pick trades, just like the ones we’ll see Thursday night in the NFL Draft.

