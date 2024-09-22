Atlanta Braves Bullpen Locks In To Secure Series Win Over Miami Marlins
The Atlanta Braves bullpen locked in to finish off the Miami Marlins and win the series. They head back to Atlanta after a 5-4 win on Sunday, taking two out of three.
The bullpen pitched a combined five innings. Dylan Lee gave up two runs in the fifth but the four following relievers kept the Marlins off the board the rest of the way.
Closer Raisel Iglesias pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks to end the game. He’s lowered his ERA back down to 1.78. Even if it was a regular-season game against the Marlins, Iglesias pitched knowing what was on the line.
"For me, it feels like we're already playing in the Postseason," Iglesias said. "We showed up in Miami and knew how important these games were. It already felt like Postseason games"
Being without setup man Joe Jimenez, Iglesias went the extra mile to get his 32nd save of the season.
“He’s just having an unbelievable year,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s important because we were down Joe [Jimenez]. We had Joe as an emergency only. That was huge. We knew we just had to get through the seventh and then give it to him.”
But getting through the seventh inning was no easy task. It took a heroic effort from Daysbel Hernandez.
He entered the game with one out and the bases loaded. Aaron Bummer allowed back-to-back singles and a sac bunt in a third of an inning pitched.
“With Daysbel coming in, we were just looking for power. Looking for a strikeout at that time,” Snitker said.
The Braves got exactly that. Hernandez struck out the first batter he faced before inducing a lineout to escape the jam.
Since the bullpen blew the Braves 5-1 lead in the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday to lose 6-5, they’ve been as reliable as ever. In 18 innings pitched since that loss, they’ve allowed just three earned runs for a 1.50 ERA over that span.
The Atlanta Braves head home to start a crucial series with the New York Mets. Spencer Schwellenbach will be on the mound to start the series. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m.