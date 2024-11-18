Max Fried Predicted to Stay with Atlanta Braves
Perhaps there is still hope that Max Fried will stick around after all. In what sounds like a bold prediction, based on the current landscape, Forbes’ Bernie Pleskoff predicts that he will stay with the Atlanta Braves.
“Count this writer among those that feel Max Fried returns to Atlanta,” he wrote.
Throughout the piece, it’s clear the reasoning is the Braves can’t afford to lose him in the rotation.
While the former MLB scout doesn’t directly answer his question of whether the Braves can afford to lose Fried, his answer is implied to be no.
“For this scout, the Braves certainly have to be interested in signing Fried. In fact, they are still smarting from not signing first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is coming off a monster Most Valuable Player performance for the Dodgers in the World Series.”
By pointing to Freeman, it can be seen that he thinks the Braves will regret not re-signing Fried. The Braves did find a strong successor at first base in Matt Olson, but the guy who left won the ring and MVP, and the current guy has not. This can happen with Fried too.
Pleskoff joins the consensus in naming Fried one of the top starting pitchers on the market.
“Every team in baseball covets a left-handed starting pitcher like Max Fried.”
He even likes Fried more than a starter who is arguably ranked higher on the list of top free agents.
“In fact, to this old scout,” he wrote, “Fried brings more consistency and value to a team than lefty Blake Snell, who turns 32 in December.”
Statistically, this is a true statement. Fried is more consistent than Snell. Fried is the same pitcher from start to finish.
Meanwhile, the Giants’ free agent typically struggles in the early months before turning into Sandy Koufax after the All-Star Break. You think I’m kidding, but here is Snell’s ERA, along with Fried’s, before and after this year’s Mid-Summer Classic.
Before: 6.31 ERA
After: 1.45 ERA
Before: 3.08 ERA
After: 3.58 ERA
So, in theory, the Braves could go get a name on the free agent market, like Snell, to replace Fried and get less than preferred results.
It should be noted that while he mentions Corbin Burnes, Jack Flaherty and Nathan Eovaldi, no similar comparisons are made.
However, the point is still made. This logic still works with the conclusion as to why the Braves will end up bringing him back. They know what they have with him, and it’s best to keep him around.
Fried currently has a qualifying offer on the table from the Braves (one-year $21.05 million. He's expected to reject it, and it would take a long-term deal from the Braves to re-sign him.