This cannot be real. Here we are, on April 22nd and there is still no baseball.

We know why this is happening. We do not question it. Our hearts are with the people who are sick and those who are taking care of them. But the grass is green, the sun is going down later, and it is supposed to be baseball season.

This is like a bad dream.

For five weeks, we’ve had no sports. The fields are empty, so are the arenas. We just do not know what to do about this. Seasons change like the weather. When it gets warmer, after the cold temps of the winter months, it is time to hear the sound of the bat hitting the ball, or to see a double stretched into a triple. It is time for pitching changes, bad calls by umpires, runners left on base and bit hits in the ninth inning.

Just not this year. At least not yet.

This void hurts. It is not normal; nothing seems to be these days. I am used to watching the Braves on the side television while watching the NFL Draft. Not this year.

This social distancing we are doing from the game we love is unnatural, and right now, there’s not a damn thing we can do about it.

