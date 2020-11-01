Thirty-six-year-old Nick Markakis finished his 15th major league season, hitting .254 (33-for-130) in 37 games, with a .312 on-base percentage and a .392 slugging percentage…He hit one home run and drove in 15. Hit 15 doubles, tied for second most on the team, despite playing just 37 games...He reached that total in 141 plate appearances...Among major leaguers with fewer than 150 plate appearances, he had the second most two-base hits (Iglesias, 17).

His first double of the season was on August 10 at Philadelphia, the 500th of his career, becoming the 64th major leaguer to reach 500 two-base hits. • His last double of the season, on September 27 vs. Boston, was the 514th of his career, tying him with Edgar Martinez for 54th on the all-time list.

With his 15 doubles this season, he passed the likes of Babe Ruth (506), Rickey Henderson (510) and Mark Grace (511) on the alltime doubles list. Only three active players -- Albert Pujols (669), Miguel Cabrera (581) Robinson Canó (571) -- have more. • Since debuting w/ the Braves in 2015, he has 198 doubles, third most in the N.L. in that time, trailing teammate Freddie Freeman (206) and Nolan Arenado (199).

Batted .368/.429/.596 (21-for-57) in 18 games in August...Went 12-for-73 (.164) in September (19 games) with a .451 OPS...That stretch in September included the longest hitless streak of his career (0-for-26).

In his first start of the season, on August 6 vs. Toronto, hit a walk-off home run off Wilmer Font, the second off his career...His first was on Opening Day 2018 vs. Philadelphia, off Héctor Neris...This walk-off this season was the 10th of his career.

Re-signed with the Braves in November...Added to the active roster on August 5...Initially opted out of the season.

