Reports have all MLB teams playing the 2020 season with a 50-man roster. It’s unclear as to how many players will be on an active roster, some have the number being at 30, with the other 20 players being in a camp setting in the spring training facility.

So, how might the Braves list of 50 players look? Let’s first look at the official 40-man roster, assuming those 40 players would be 80% of the 50-man roster.

40-man roster

Davidson, Tucker

Dayton, Grant

De La Cruz, Jasseel

Foltynewicz, Mike

Fried, Max

Greene, Shane

Hamels, Cole

Jackson, Luke

Martin, Chris

Melancon, Mark

Minter, A.J.

Newcomb, Sean

O’Day, Darren

Pfeifer, Philip

Smith, Will

Sobotka, Chad

Soroka, Mike

Toussaint, Touki

Walker, Jeremy

Webb, Jacob

Weigel, Patrick

Wilson, Bryse

Wright, Kyle

Ynoa, Huascar

Contreras, William

d’Arnaud, Travis

Flowers, Tyler

Jackson, Alex

Albies, Ozzie

Camargo, Johan

Freeman, Freddie

Heckavarria, Adeiny

Swanson, Dansby

Acuna, Ronald

Duvall, Adam

Inciarte, Ender

Markakis, Nick

Ozuna, Marcell

Pache, Cristian

Riley, Austin

Now let’s look at the 28 non-roster players who were in camp with the Braves.

Anderson, Ian

Burrows, Thomas

Hernandez, Felix

Hoekstra, Kurt

Johnstone, Connor

Muller, Kyle

Nunn, Chris

Rowen, Ben

Rusin, Chris

Tomlin, Josh

Langeliers, Shea

Martinez, Carlos

Morales, Jonathan

Alonso, Yonder

Ball, Bryce

Kazmar, Sean

Kozma, Pete

Lopez, Jack

Shewmake, Braden

Solarte, Yangervis

Unroe, Riley

Culberson, Charlie

Harris, Trey

Jenista, Greyson

O’Brien, Peter

Ortega, Rafael

Robinson, Shane

Waters, Drew

Would the Braves keep all members of their official 40-man roster on the 2020 50-man roster, or would some names come off – names who they would not believe could contribute to the 2020 season, a name like William Contreras, for example? While the Braves would want Contreras to continue his development, would they really think he could contribute – or would they want Shea Langeliers, a better prospect who might have already passed Contreras, on the list instead?

Considering how he performed in spring training 1.0, I would be shocked if Langeliers was not on the 50-man roster. Langeliers showed he’s not far away, and he may have already made Contrereas trade bait (once they can again make trades).

If some players on the 40-man roster are injured, and cannot play this season, what would the rules be for the injured list to allow additional players from the 50-man roster or someone else in the farm system go on the 50-man roster? Those are rules we just don’t know about yet.

Felix Hernandez, Josh Tomlin, and Charlie Culberson are three veteran players who would likely make the list. The Braves would likely want Drew Waters on the 50-man list, since he’s a top prospect. The same can likely be said for Ian Anderson and Kyle Muller.

If Langeliers replaced Contreras, and then Hernandez, Tomlin, Culberson, Waters, Anderson, and Muller are on the list, that would be 46 players.

One name to keep in mind is Tyler Matzek, who had four scoreless appearances in the Grapefruit League as a reliever. Matzek was not only a good story, but he looked like someone who could contribute to the big-league team.

Yonder Alonso and Yangervis Solarte might make the cut considering their MLB experience, and the Braves liked how Rafael Ortega played for them last year.

That’s 50 players. Could that be the group the Braves go with?

We have no idea how trades will be made, or how changes will be made to the 50-man roster, and how much back-and-forth there can be on the roster. The normal rules regarding roster construction and management will likely be completely different for this completely different season.

The Braves have tremendous talent on their roster, and they’ll likely be in great position to be competitive. We’ll just have to wait and see how the season, as strange as it may be, unfolds.

