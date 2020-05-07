One of the things that must be settled once a season starts is what type of roster construction can go on for all 30 teams.

This season we expected to have an extra player on the regular season roster - from 25 to 26 players. But with the different season that will be expected, there has been talk the rosters could include 26-30 players or even possibly a taxi squad of players who could be available when needed.

The minor leagues are a component of this situation. What will MLB do with the minor leagues? It's doubtful they will have a season, as minor league baseball is just not essential compared to the 30 MLB teams.

But that's where MLB teams get their reinforcements from. So, what happens when someone gets hurt, or when someone is struggling and needs to be replaced? If the minor leagues are not playing, where would those players come from?

Well, if teams want to protect their prospects and get them at bats and innings pitched, they may stick with those players at the MLB level compared to leaving them in a less-regular situation.

So, would the Braves, for example, want to keep top pitching prospect Ian Anderson on a roster instead of having him not get regular work in a minor league setting?

Anderson needs more time in the minor to develop, but what if that is not possible this season?

Maybe the Braves would prefer to keep an Ian Anderson over a Felix Hernandez?

