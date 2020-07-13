BravesCentral
Ron Washington talks about the changes ahead in 2020

Bill Shanks

Here are how the Braves players did in the Grapefruit League:

Austin Riley and Johan Camargo were both doing well in their battle for third base. While many believed Riley would head to Gwinnett to start the season, he was making a case to be the starter by hitting .357 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Four of his 10 hits were for extra bases. Camargo hit .286 in the Grapefruit League, with a home run and six runs batted in. The battle for starts at the hot corner will continue in spring training 2.0.

Adeiny Hechavarria was having a good spring. The reserve infielder had four hits in 12 at bats. The Braves expect Hechavarria to provide great defense from the bench and also be a solid bat in the late innings when a pinch-hitter is needed.

Adam Duvall hit .310 in his 29 Grapefruit League at bats. He had three doubles and three runs batted in. His OBP was .394.

Ozzie Albies had his batting average at .303 with a .324 OBP in his 33 spring at bats. His double-play partner, Dansby Swanson, was hitting .259 with three RBI and a double.

Nick Markakis was struggling a bit in his 17 at bats, hitting just .235 with two doubles and a run batted in. New catcher Travis d’Arnaud was only at .188 with a doble and two RBI. Ender Inciarte was hitting just .158 with a .320 on base percentage in 19 at bats.

Top prospects Cristian Pache and Drew Waters were having very different springs. Pache hit .269 with a .345 OBP, two home runs and seven RBI. Pache did strike out 11 times in his 27 at bats. That was also Waters’ problem, as he swung and missed for an out 14 times in 24 at bats. Waters had just four hits with two runs batted in.

Star Ronald Acuna, Jr. hit .138 with two RBI in his 29 at bats. And the biggest concern may have been for newly-signed outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who had just two hits in 24 at bats with one RBI. That .083 batting average did nothing to excite the fans, but now that Ozuna may become the main Braves designated hitter he might get a clean slate.

