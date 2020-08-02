We knew it was only a matter of time before Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. busted out of his season-opening start. And Saturday, he did it in a big way.

He even took a curtain call in front of… cardboard cutouts.

Acuna had hit .152 in his first eight games, with a .243 on base percentage. That’s not what you want from your leadoff hitter, or from the player many believe could be the Most Valuable Player in this shortened season.

Saturday night in the second game of the series against the New York Mets, Acuna was 2-5 with his first home run of the season. He doubled in the bottom of the second inning that scored Tyler Flower and made the score 4-0.

On Acuna’s home run in the sixth inning, he hit a blast to left-center field for a solo shot off Mets’ reliever Franklyn Kilome. That made it 7-1 and iced the game for the Braves.

And when Acuna got back in the socially-distant dugout, his had his fake high-fives from his teammates and then took a curtain call, even though no one is in the stands.

The Braves knew Acuna was close to being ready to bust out. He’s had better at bats the last few games. Not that he’s gotten on track, Acuna is the type of player who could put the Braves on his shoulders the next few games and jumpstart the offense.

Acuna's average is now .184 with his one home run and two runs batted in.

