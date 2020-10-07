Ronald Acuña Jr.: Drove the second pitch he saw in the game out to right-center for his first home run of the postseason and his first career leadoff home run in the playoffs…Acuña Jr. had four leadoff home runs during the regular season, and has a franchise-most 19 leadoff homers in his career…At 22 years, 293 days old, he is the youngest player in baseball history with a leadoff homer in the postseason…Per Baseball Reference, Acuña Jr. became the 13 player to start a postseason series with a home run in his team’s first plate appearance and the first to do so since Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz in the AL Wild Card Game in 2019.

Today’s Game: The Braves and Marlins opened their best-of-five NLDS this afternoon, with Atlanta winning 9-5 to take a 1-0 lead in the series…The NL East division rivals met 10 times during the 2020 regular season with Atlanta going 6-4, including wins in four of the last five meetings between the two teams…The Braves outscored the Marlins, 56-22, in those five games…Atlanta and Miami have met one time in postseason play, with the Marlins taking the 1997 NLCS, four games to two.

Seventh Inning: Atlanta sent nine men to the plate and scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 lead…The six runs tied for the most the franchise has ever scored in a playoff inning in the seventh inning or later, and the most since also scoring six in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the 1998 NLCS at San Diego…Miami was 28-0 this season when leading after six innings, the most such wins without a loss in the majors…Atlanta is now 6-24 when trailing entering the seventh inning, tied with Oakland for the most such wins in baseball.

