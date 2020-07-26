After spending most of last season in the Atlanta bullpen, Sean Newcomb returns to the starting rotation Sunday in the series finale against the New York Mets.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 pm ET on ESPN.

As a starting pitcher, in 53 starts, Newcomb has a 16-18 record with a 4.04 ERA. He's got 275 strikeouts in 278.1 innings. That's 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

As a reliever, in 52 games, Newcomb has an ERA of 3.00. He allowed just 43 hits in 54.0 innings, 20 walks and 58 strikeouts. That's 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Two years ago when Newcomb was a regular in the starting rotation, he was 12-9 with an ERA of 3.91. He allowed just 137 hits in 163.1 innings, with 80 walks and 159 strikeouts. Obviously, Newcomb's walk total was an issue.

Last season Newcomb started in the rotation and struggled in his first three starts before being moved to the bullpen. Newcomb allowed six runs in 12.1 innings, with eight walks and five strikeouts.

Lifetime against the Mets, Newcomb has pitched in 13 games (seven starts) and has a 3-3 record with a 3.29 ERA. He's allowed 32 hits in 41.0 innings, with 18 walks and 46 strikeouts.

Michael Conforto is 0-7 against Newcomb, while Yoenis Cespedes is 1-8. Amed Rosario has gone 5-10 against Newcomb. No current member of the Mets has hit a home run against Newcomb.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.