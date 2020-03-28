When the Braves signed Cole Hamels last winter, we expected the left-hander to become the main veteran around a sea of young pitchers. He would bring the experience and knowledge that could only help the young pitchers get better, and along the way give the Braves another dependable starting pitcher.

And then he got hurt.

Hamels’ shoulder injury was announced just as the Braves were walking in the doors of their new spring training facility. It prompted an audition of a veteran pitcher trying to get back on track, a pitcher aiming to return to the rotation and a pitcher trying to stick as a big-league starting pitcher.

Felix Hernandez, Sean Newcomb and Kyle Wright all belong in Atlanta’s rotation, based on what they did in the Grapefruit League. But now that the season is on pause, there is the real possibility that Hamels will not miss any official starts if his shoulder is well by the time the game starts the season.

With the potential of the additional roster spots, this could be a huge plus for the Braves. Perhaps they have a six-man rotation. Perhaps they keep Wright up and piggyback with Hamels. Perhaps Hernandez and Newcomb piggyback.

Perhaps Hamels simply comes back and with the abbreviated season, does even better than expected. The limited season will not force Hamels to make 30 starts, so the Braves will be lucky if they can get 18 from him if the calendar permits.

Hamels is 36 years old and he’s won 163 games in the big leagues. The Braves need him to help, especially when the playoffs roll around. And the shorter season may help Hamels be more effective down the stretch.