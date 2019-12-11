Soroka, Freeman and Acuna named to All-MLB Second Team

Baseball has now followed football and basketball choosing All-MLB teams for the first time ever. The results included three Braves players on the second-team All-MLB team.
First baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. and pitcher Mike Soroka were named to the first-ever second-team All-MLB team.
Freeman hit .295 with a .389 on base percentage (11 in MLB), 38 home runs (T12), 121 runs batted in (3 in MLB), 34 doubles and 176 hits (T15) in his 158 games played in 2019.
Acuna hit .280 with a .365 on base percentage, 41 home runs (T7 in MLB), 101 runs batted in, 22 doubles and 175 hits (T18) in his 156 games played in 2019.
Soroka was 13-4 in his 29 starts with a 2.68 earned run average. He allowed 153 hits in 174.2 innings, with 52 earned runs allowed, 41 walks and 142 strikeouts.
Votes by fans accounted for half of the voting for the All-MLB team, with baseball experts counting for the other half. MLB considers these two teams to be the best at their positions for the entire 2019 season.
Here are the two All-MLB teams for 2019:
FIRST TEAM
C – J.T. Realmuto – Phillies
1B – Pete Alonso – Mets
2B – DJ LeMahieu – Yankees
SS – Xander Bogaerts – Red Sox
3B – Anthony Rendon – Nationals
OF – Mike Trout – Angels
OF – Cody Bellinger – Dodgers
OF – Christian Yelich – Brewers
DH – Nelson Cruz – Twins
SP – Gerrit Cole – Astros
SP – Justin Verlander – Astros
SP – Jacob deGrom – Mets
SP – Max Scherzer – Nationals
SP – Stephen Strasburg – Nationals
RP – Kirby Yates – Padres
RP – Josh Hader – Brewers
SECOND TEAM
C – Yasmani Grandal – Brewers
1B – Freddie Freeman – Braves
2B – Jose Altuve – Astros
SS – Marcus Semien – A’s
3B – Alex Bregman – Astros
OF – Ronald Acuna, Jr. – Braves
OF – Juan Soto – Nationals
OF – Mookie Betts – Red Sox
DH – Yordan Alvarez – Astros
SP – Zack Greinke – Diamondbacks/Astros
SP – Hyun-Jin Ryu – Dodgers
SP – Jack Flaherty – Cardinals
SP – Charlie Morton – Rays
SP – Mike Soroka – Braves
RP – Aroldis Chapman – Yankess
RP – Liam Hendriks – A’s