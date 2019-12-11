Soroka, Freeman and Acuna named to All-MLB Second Team

Baseball has now followed football and basketball choosing All-MLB teams for the first time ever. The results included three Braves players on the second-team All-MLB team.

First baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. and pitcher Mike Soroka were named to the first-ever second-team All-MLB team.

Freeman hit .295 with a .389 on base percentage (11 in MLB), 38 home runs (T12), 121 runs batted in (3 in MLB), 34 doubles and 176 hits (T15) in his 158 games played in 2019.

Acuna hit .280 with a .365 on base percentage, 41 home runs (T7 in MLB), 101 runs batted in, 22 doubles and 175 hits (T18) in his 156 games played in 2019.

Soroka was 13-4 in his 29 starts with a 2.68 earned run average. He allowed 153 hits in 174.2 innings, with 52 earned runs allowed, 41 walks and 142 strikeouts.

Votes by fans accounted for half of the voting for the All-MLB team, with baseball experts counting for the other half. MLB considers these two teams to be the best at their positions for the entire 2019 season.

Here are the two All-MLB teams for 2019:

FIRST TEAM

C – J.T. Realmuto – Phillies

1B – Pete Alonso – Mets

2B – DJ LeMahieu – Yankees

SS – Xander Bogaerts – Red Sox

3B – Anthony Rendon – Nationals

OF – Mike Trout – Angels

OF – Cody Bellinger – Dodgers

OF – Christian Yelich – Brewers

DH – Nelson Cruz – Twins

SP – Gerrit Cole – Astros

SP – Justin Verlander – Astros

SP – Jacob deGrom – Mets

SP – Max Scherzer – Nationals

SP – Stephen Strasburg – Nationals

RP – Kirby Yates – Padres

RP – Josh Hader – Brewers

SECOND TEAM

C – Yasmani Grandal – Brewers

1B – Freddie Freeman – Braves

2B – Jose Altuve – Astros

SS – Marcus Semien – A’s

3B – Alex Bregman – Astros

OF – Ronald Acuna, Jr. – Braves

OF – Juan Soto – Nationals

OF – Mookie Betts – Red Sox

DH – Yordan Alvarez – Astros

SP – Zack Greinke – Diamondbacks/Astros

SP – Hyun-Jin Ryu – Dodgers

SP – Jack Flaherty – Cardinals

SP – Charlie Morton – Rays

SP – Mike Soroka – Braves

RP – Aroldis Chapman – Yankess

RP – Liam Hendriks – A’s