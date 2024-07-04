Source: Atlanta Braves Top Prospect on the Move
The Atlanta Braves are in the process of getting a slew of arms healthy for the big-league club. However, it's not just the likes of Ian Anderson and AJ Smith Shawver that are working back to full strength, former 2022 first-round pick JR Ritchie will begin his rehab assignment this week as well according to a source.
Ritchie is scheduled to pack his bags for the Braves' Single-A affiliate August GreenJackets, a source told BravesSI. The GreenJackets have been in the news recently, because that's where Anderson got a start this week.
The plan now is for Anderson to start on Saturday night in Augusta, and then Ritchie will take his place on the roster as Anderson takes the next step towards getting back to Atlanta. Anderson was strong in his third-rehab start and appears ready to move at least one step up the Braves' ladder.
Ritchie underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2023. He was throwing partners with Anderson as they were on similar timetables with the same injury.
He's made three appearances with the FCL Braves including July 4th. He hadn't allowed an earned run in his previous-two appearances, but was roughed up by the FCL Pirates in 2.1 innings for five-earned runs on Thursday. Ritchie walked three batters, but he also struck out four of his nine outs.
The Braves liked what they saw from Ritchie enough to move him to Augusta where he should get a start next week.
Ritchie was the 35th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, and celebrated his 21st birthday last week.