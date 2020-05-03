BravesCentral
Imagine a July 4 Opening Day

Bill Shanks

Can you imagine if two months from now we were preparing for the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season?

On July 4.

Our country has been through a lot the last few months. Our lives have changed. Nothing like this has ever happened to any of us in our lifetime. We've had to make adjustments. We've had to worry about the future. We've had to worry about our health.

And we've also missed baseball. We've missed the Braves, our baseball team in the south.

But could you imagine if the season were to start on July 4? An Opening Day on Independence Day?

It would be tremendous. We would all take a deep breath and simply watch baseball, hopefully for the first time in months forgetting about the troubles this virus have caused our world.

Baseball is obviously sorting through the different options they can have to start the season. They must see how each individual state that has a MLB team will start to reopen. Some might have slower restarts than others. That's an issue.

But it seems like the tentative timetable that is being kicked around louder than others is the chance for teams to start training in five or six weeks - sometime in mid-June. That would allow for two-three weeks of training to prepare for a truncated season.

And it would also mean the target date could be the first of July. But wouldn't it be good if they just held off until July 4? It's a special day anyway, and it would be one to remember if that would also be the first day of baseball season.

Let's hope MLB will select July 4 as Opening Day. Let's just hope baseball starts back soon.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

