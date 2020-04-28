BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Baseball fans just need to be patient

Bill Shanks

Here we are, on April 27. We should be a month into the 2020 baseball season. Instead, all we can do is watch old games on television.

We know why this is happening. We don’t question it. Our hearts are with the people who are sick and those who are taking care of them. But the grass is green, the sun is going down later, and it’s supposed to be baseball season.

This is like a bad dream. 

For six weeks, we have had no sports. The fields are empty, so are the arenas. We just don’t know what do about this. Seasons change like the weather. When it gets warmer, after the cold temps of the winter months, it’s time to hear the sound of the bat hitting the ball, or to see a double stretched into a triple. It’s time for pitching changes, bad calls by umpires, runners left on base and bit hits in the ninth inning.

Just not this year. At least not yet.

This void hurts. It isn’t normal; nothing seems to be these days. 

It’s going to get worse before it gets better, they tell us. And they’re not kidding, in more ways than one. This social distancing we’re doing from the game we love is unnatural, and right now, there’s not a damn thing we can do about it.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If you are missing baseball, just imagine how much Bobby Cox is missing the game

Can you imagine how much Bobby Cox misses baseball right now?

Bill Shanks

Could you imagine if Ernie Johnson and Larry Munson had been the main Braves broadcasters?

Bill Shanks talks about the broadcasters in Braves history.

Bill Shanks

Joe Torre and Bob Horner belong in the Braves HOF

The Atlanta Braves should induct former catcher and manager Joe Torre and former third base star Bob Horner into the team's Hall of Fame

Bill Shanks

Where were you when Hank Aaron hit THE home run?

Where were you when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record on April 8, 1974?

Bill Shanks

Will the Braves pitching depth help them in a shortened season?

Braves pitching depth could be a huge advantage for them in a shorter season

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka talks with Braves legend Phil Niekro

Bill Shanks talks about how young pitcher Mike Soroka could be the next in a long line of Braves great starting pitchers

Bill Shanks

Could the Braves of this decade do anything close to what the 1990s Braves were able to do?

Bill Shanks talks about whether this Braves team could become a dynasty like the 1990s Braves team

Bill Shanks

Braves pregame host Jerome Jurenovich talks about the Braves pitching staff

Fox Sports South's Jerome Jurenovich talks about why the Braves pitching staff could be the key to another division title

Bill Shanks

Fox Sports South host Jerome Jurenovich about the Braves 2020 outlook

Bill Shanks and Jerome Jurenovich talk about the Braves chances for the upcoming season - whenever it will begin

Bill Shanks

Bob Hope talks about former Braves GM Bill Lucas

Former Braves executive Bob Hope talks with Bill Shanks about former Braves executive Bill Lucas, who was the first African-American general manager in baseball.

Bill Shanks