Here we are, on April 27. We should be a month into the 2020 baseball season. Instead, all we can do is watch old games on television.

We know why this is happening. We don’t question it. Our hearts are with the people who are sick and those who are taking care of them. But the grass is green, the sun is going down later, and it’s supposed to be baseball season.

This is like a bad dream.

For six weeks, we have had no sports. The fields are empty, so are the arenas. We just don’t know what do about this. Seasons change like the weather. When it gets warmer, after the cold temps of the winter months, it’s time to hear the sound of the bat hitting the ball, or to see a double stretched into a triple. It’s time for pitching changes, bad calls by umpires, runners left on base and bit hits in the ninth inning.

Just not this year. At least not yet.

This void hurts. It isn’t normal; nothing seems to be these days.

It’s going to get worse before it gets better, they tell us. And they’re not kidding, in more ways than one. This social distancing we’re doing from the game we love is unnatural, and right now, there’s not a damn thing we can do about it.

