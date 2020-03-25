BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Syndergaard's injury changes rotation picture in NL East

Bill Shanks

One of the Braves division rivals got some awful news Tuesday afternoon. The New York Mets announced starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will undergo Tommy John surgery on his elbow on Thursday.

The Mets said Syndergaard experienced discomfort in his elbow before spring training was suspended. He then had a MRI and it revealed a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament.

Obviously, with the season on hold, Syndergaard might not miss as much action as he would if the season were to start this week. The timetable for his return will be sometime near the All-Star Break in 2021.

Even with Syndergaard out, the Mets will still have five starters once the season begins. They signed Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha over the offseason to have six starters. Lefty Steven Matz was possibly going to the bullpen, but he will likely remain in the rotation.

Jacob deGrom will again be New York’s ace. Marcus Stroman was acquired late last season from Toronto and will be counted on even more in 2020.

Syndergaard was 10-8 last season in 32 starts with a 4.28 earned run average. He’s 0-2 in nine career starts versus the Braves with a 3.68 ERA.

The Braves had a great spring training with the rotation, and even with newly acquired Cole Hamels expected to miss the start of the season the starters were expected to be better in 2020. Now that the season might not start for two or three months, Hamels might make things more complicated if he’s ready to go from day one.

Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Mike Foltynewicz are expected to be the top three starters in Atlanta’s rotation. Sean Newcomb and Felix Hernandez were fighting it out for the last two spots when the Grapefruit League ended.

The Phillies are hoping their rotation is improved with the addition of former Met Zack Wheeler. 

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andres Thomas got bull-rushed by Bill Gullickson in 1987

Note to Andres Thomas, wherever you may be, don't challenge a guy who is bigger than you are.

Bill Shanks

Brett Butler Interview - Part Two

Former Atlanta outfielder Brett Butler talks baseball with Bill Shanks

Bill Shanks

Brett Butler Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks caught up with former Braves outfielder and fan favorite Brett Butler in 2018

Bill Shanks

Gary Matthews, Bob Horner, Chris Chambliss and Dale Murphy in March 1980

Bill Shanks writes a pretend article on what was being talked about 40 years ago in spring training for the Atlanta Braves. Get ready for some old memories.

Bill Shanks

Braves prospect Shea Langeliers gets rave reviews from MLB.com's Jim Callis

Prospect guru Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline believes the Braves have a special prospect in catcher Shea Langeliers.

Bill Shanks

MLB.com's Jim Callis believes people are forgetting about Braves prospect Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks asked MLB.com's Jim Callis about Atlanta's second best pitching prospect - Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

MLB.com's Jim Callis talks about Drew Waters and Cristian Pache

Jim Callis talks with Bill Shanks about Drew Waters and Cristian Pache

Bill Shanks

Drew Waters and other prospects give the Braves a top farm system in baseball

Bill Shanks talks with MLB.com's Jim Callis about the Braves farm system.

Bill Shanks

Jim Callis Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks talks with MLB.com's Jim Callis about the decisions MLB must make at some point.

Bill Shanks

Gene Garber's interview from 2018 spring training

Bill Shanks talked with former Braves reliever Gene Garber two years ago in spring training. Here is part two of that conversation.

Bill Shanks