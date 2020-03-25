One of the Braves division rivals got some awful news Tuesday afternoon. The New York Mets announced starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will undergo Tommy John surgery on his elbow on Thursday.

The Mets said Syndergaard experienced discomfort in his elbow before spring training was suspended. He then had a MRI and it revealed a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament.

Obviously, with the season on hold, Syndergaard might not miss as much action as he would if the season were to start this week. The timetable for his return will be sometime near the All-Star Break in 2021.

Even with Syndergaard out, the Mets will still have five starters once the season begins. They signed Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha over the offseason to have six starters. Lefty Steven Matz was possibly going to the bullpen, but he will likely remain in the rotation.

Jacob deGrom will again be New York’s ace. Marcus Stroman was acquired late last season from Toronto and will be counted on even more in 2020.

Syndergaard was 10-8 last season in 32 starts with a 4.28 earned run average. He’s 0-2 in nine career starts versus the Braves with a 3.68 ERA.

The Braves had a great spring training with the rotation, and even with newly acquired Cole Hamels expected to miss the start of the season the starters were expected to be better in 2020. Now that the season might not start for two or three months, Hamels might make things more complicated if he’s ready to go from day one.

Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Mike Foltynewicz are expected to be the top three starters in Atlanta’s rotation. Sean Newcomb and Felix Hernandez were fighting it out for the last two spots when the Grapefruit League ended.

The Phillies are hoping their rotation is improved with the addition of former Met Zack Wheeler.

