The Braves are set to use their 11th starting pitcher tonight, which is tied for the most in the major leagues...Boston, Miami and Tampa Bay have also used 11. Braves starting pitchers are 6-10 this season with a 5.16 ERA (78 ER/136.0 IP).

LHP Max Fried is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA (6 ER/40.0 IP). The other nine starters are 1-10 with a 6.75 ERA (72 ER/96.0 IP).

Tommy Milone starts tonight after Atlanta aquired him from the Baltimore Orioles earlier today. • Makes his seventh start of the season, and the 143rd of his career...Is his 181st career appearance.

Joins the Braves after opening the season with Baltimore...Went 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA (13 ER/29.1 IP) in six starts for the Orioles, and pitched to a 3.85 FIP. • Has pitched into the sixth inning in three of his last four starts...Since August 9, a span of 17 games, Atlanta starters have pitched into the sixth inning just three times...The Braves 4.1 average innings from their starters is fewest in the N.L.

Milone has walked just four batters on the season, including just one batter in his last 26.1 innings...Has a 1.23 BB/9.0 IP rate on the season, the fifth-best mark in the majors among pitchers with as many innings as Milone...Braves starters are walking 4.50 batters per 9.0 innings on the season, the highest rate in the National League.

Milone has made just one career start against the Phillies, September 20, 2011...Pitched 6.0 scoreless innings in a no-decision.

Milone has spent time with both the Nationals and Mets and has pitched in 17 career games against the NL East, including 12 starts. Milone is 5-2 with a 4.18 ERA (35 ER/75.1 IP) in his career against the division.

Today was the third time Milone has been traded in his career, and his second in-season trade. • Oakland acquired him as part of a six-player trade from the Nationals on December 23, 2011...The A’s received Milone along with RH A.J. Cole, RH Brad Peacock and C Derek Norris in exchange for LH Gio Gonzalez and RH Robert Gilliam. • Minnesota acquired him from the Oakland A’s in exchange for OF Sam Fuld on July 30, 2014. • Milone was originally drafted in the 10th round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft by Washington out of the University of Southern California, and has appeared in parts of 10 seasons after making his debut in 2011 with the Nationals. • He also pitched for Oakland (2012-2014), Minnesota (2014-2016), Milwaukee (2017), New York-NL (2017), Washington (2018), and Seattle (2019).

The lefthander is 51-51 for his career, with a 4.45 ERA (447 ER/904.0 IP) in 180 games, 142 starts. 2020 Recap • Owns the only two “quality” starts by an Orioles pitcher this season (8/7 at WSH and 8/19 vs. TOR). • In four of his starts (8/2 vs. TB, 8/7 at WSH, 8/19 vs. TOR, 8/25 at TB), he owns a 2.42 ERA (6 ER/22.1 IP) and 24 strikeouts...In his other two starts (7/24 at BOS and 8/14 vs. WSH), he has posted a 9.00 ERA (7 ER/7.0 IP) with seven strikeouts • Has allowed four home runs over his last 11.1 innings, after yielding just one in his first 18.0 innings on the season. • Surrendered 24 home runs in 2019, tying the second-highest total in his career (also allowed 24 in 2012 with Oakland). • Made his Orioles debut and his first career Opening Day start on 7/24 at Boston... Was dealt the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts through 3.0 innings.

Milone now owns a career 0-4 record and 9.57 ERA (28 ER/26.1 IP) in six starts against Boston. • Signed with the Orioles as a minor-league free agent on February 14 after spending the 2019 season with Seattle.