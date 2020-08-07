BravesCentral
Toussaint gives Braves a great start against Toronto

Bill Shanks

The Braves needed Touki Toussaint to do exactly what he did.

They needed someone to go more than six innings. They needed a starter not named Max Fried to be effective. They needed someone to show they may be one to count on for a rotation spot.

Mission accomplished.

Toussaint pitched 6.2 innings and gave up three runs on four hits, with no walks and nine strikeouts. No walks. How about them apples!

The Blue Jays scored their first run off Toussaint in the fourth inning when Bo Bichette hit is first home run of the season. Then in the seventh inning the Blue Jays started the inning with a single and double. Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. then grounded out to score one run.

Manager Brian Snitker then pulled Toussaint for left-hander Tyler Matzek, who gave up a single to Teoscar Hernandez scoring Rowdy Tellez to tie the game at three.

The Braves were bailed out when Nick Markakis broke the 3-3 tie with a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

This was Toussaint’s best start of his career. He had made seven starts entering the game Thursday against Toronto. For him to not walk a batter showed great improvements and also showed how in control his curve ball was for him Thursday night.

