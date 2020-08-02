Touki Toussaint’s line from Saturday’s game was good. He pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits, walked three and struck out five.

The walks are still a concern. But let’s give this kid a break. Yes, he did not do well last Monday out of the bullpen, trying to mop up Mike Foltynewicz’s mess against the Rays. But Toussaint missed significant time in the summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is how Toussaint’s four innings went Saturday night:

FIRST INNING

Struck out Brandon Nimmo

Jeff McNeil lined out to center field

Pete Alonso singled to left

Struck out Michael Conforto

SECOND INNING

Robinson Cano grounded out

Struck out Yoenis Cespedes

Hit Dominick Smith with a pitch

Wilson Ramos hit into a force out

THIRD INNING

Amed Rosario grounded out

Walked Brandon Nimmo

Walked Jeff McNeil

Pete Alonso grounded into a double play

FOURTH INNING

Michael Conforto singled to right field

Robinson Cano singled to right field

Struck out Yoenis Cespedes

Walked Dominick Smith

Struck out Wilson Ramos

Amed Rosario grounded out

Obviously, Toussaint ran into some trouble, particularly in the fourth inning. But he got out of it as he was lucky enough to face two right-handed hitters in a row with the bases loaded.

This start was good enough to allow Toussaint to get another start, probably Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays when the Braves finish their nine-game homestand.

Toussaint talks about his start in the above video.

