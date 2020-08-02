Touki Toussaint gives Braves four scoreless innings
Bill Shanks
Touki Toussaint’s line from Saturday’s game was good. He pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits, walked three and struck out five.
The walks are still a concern. But let’s give this kid a break. Yes, he did not do well last Monday out of the bullpen, trying to mop up Mike Foltynewicz’s mess against the Rays. But Toussaint missed significant time in the summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19.
Here is how Toussaint’s four innings went Saturday night:
FIRST INNING
Struck out Brandon Nimmo
Jeff McNeil lined out to center field
Pete Alonso singled to left
Struck out Michael Conforto
SECOND INNING
Robinson Cano grounded out
Struck out Yoenis Cespedes
Hit Dominick Smith with a pitch
Wilson Ramos hit into a force out
THIRD INNING
Amed Rosario grounded out
Walked Brandon Nimmo
Walked Jeff McNeil
Pete Alonso grounded into a double play
FOURTH INNING
Michael Conforto singled to right field
Robinson Cano singled to right field
Struck out Yoenis Cespedes
Walked Dominick Smith
Struck out Wilson Ramos
Amed Rosario grounded out
Obviously, Toussaint ran into some trouble, particularly in the fourth inning. But he got out of it as he was lucky enough to face two right-handed hitters in a row with the bases loaded.
This start was good enough to allow Toussaint to get another start, probably Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays when the Braves finish their nine-game homestand.
Toussaint talks about his start in the above video.
