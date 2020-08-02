BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Touki Toussaint gives Braves four scoreless innings

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint’s line from Saturday’s game was good. He pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits, walked three and struck out five.

The walks are still a concern. But let’s give this kid a break. Yes, he did not do well last Monday out of the bullpen, trying to mop up Mike Foltynewicz’s mess against the Rays. But Toussaint missed significant time in the summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is how Toussaint’s four innings went Saturday night:

FIRST INNING

Struck out Brandon Nimmo

Jeff McNeil lined out to center field

Pete Alonso singled to left

Struck out Michael Conforto

SECOND INNING

Robinson Cano grounded out

Struck out Yoenis Cespedes

Hit Dominick Smith with a pitch

Wilson Ramos hit into a force out

THIRD INNING

Amed Rosario grounded out

Walked Brandon Nimmo

Walked Jeff McNeil

Pete Alonso grounded into a double play

FOURTH INNING

Michael Conforto singled to right field

Robinson Cano singled to right field

Struck out Yoenis Cespedes

Walked Dominick Smith

Struck out Wilson Ramos

Amed Rosario grounded out

Obviously, Toussaint ran into some trouble, particularly in the fourth inning. But he got out of it as he was lucky enough to face two right-handed hitters in a row with the bases loaded.

This start was good enough to allow Toussaint to get another start, probably Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays when the Braves finish their nine-game homestand.

Toussaint talks about his start in the above video.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Wright set to pitch Sunday for Braves versus Mets

Atlanta Braves Sunday starter Kyle Wright talks about his matchup against the Mets

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna busts out with first home run of the 2020 season

The Atlanta Braves got a home run and another RBI-double from Ronald Acuna in the 7-1 win over the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about 7-1 win over the Mets

The Braves beat the Mets 7-1 Saturday to improve the record to 6-3 on the season

Bill Shanks

Braves have great comeback win over Mets 11-10

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets after being down by six runs

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb struggles in second start of the season

Braves starter Sean Newcomb struggles again

Bill Shanks

Braves bounce back with an 11-10 win over the Mets

The Braves beat the Mets 11-10 with a great comeback win

Bill Shanks

Bill Shanks talks Braves baseball before the beginning of the Mets series

Bill Shanks talks Braves baseball as the Mets hit Atlanta for a four-game series

Bill Shanks

Mike Foltynewicz clears waivers

The Atlanta Braves will have more time to try and have Mike Foltynewicz find his velocity

Bill Shanks

by

BraveRedskinUVAfan

Braves bullpen solid in the first week of the 2020 season

The Atlanta Braves bullpen has been super so far, and they are about to get stronger with the addition of Will Smith

Bill Shanks

Braves win 4-3 over Tampa Bay in series finale

The Atlanta Braves got a great pitching performance from Max Fried and beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Thursday at Truist Park

Bill Shanks