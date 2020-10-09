Travis d’Arnaud: Went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs this afternoon, and finished the series 6-for-10 with seven RBI…His seven RBI are the most in history by a catcher in a single Division Series…Gary Carter (1981 vs. PHI), Iván Rodríguez (2003 vs. SF) and Kelly Shoppach (2011 vs. TEX) each had six…d’Arnaud tied the most RBI a Braves player has ever had during a single Division Series, matching Brian Jordan’s mark from the 1999 NLDS vs. Houston…d’Arnaud’s seven RBI are already fourth most by a Braves catcher in a single postseason, and are just two short of Javy López’s franchise-most nine in 1995.

Advance: The Braves swept the Marlins in the NLDS and will advance to their first National League Championship since 2001…This year marks Atlanta’s 12 trip to the NLCS, and the Braves are 5-6 over their first 11 series.

Sweep: Atlanta beat Miami, 7-0, today to sweep the three-game series…The Braves have had 10 chances to sweep a playoff series in franchise history, and have now done so eight times, including both rounds of this postseason…Atlanta last swept a series of at least three games in 2001, taking all three games from the Astros in the NLDS.

Winning Streak: Atlanta has won all five of its postseason games this season, the longest playoff winning streak for the club since winning six straight games in 1999 and the longest by the club to ever open a postseason…The Braves’ current playoff winning streak is tied for the third longest in franchise history, and trails just the six-game streak in 1999 and a franchise-most seven consecutive wins in 1995.

FOR MORE BRAVES COVERAGE, LISTEN TO THE BILL SHANKS SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 3:00 P.M. ET ON SPORTSRADIO 93-1 WXKO THESUPERSTATIONS.COM. FOLLOW BILL ON TWITTER @BILLSHANKS