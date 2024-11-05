Two-Time World Series Champion Reportedly on Atlanta Braves Radar
The Atlanta Braves are reported to have starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on their radar early in the offseason. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, this information came from an "industry source."
Eovaldi is now a free agent after declining his $20 million 2025 player option with the Texas Rangers.
The 34-year-old starter made 29 starts for the Rangers in 2024. He finished with a 3.80 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings.
Despite missing nearly a month with a groin strain, he made the third most starts in a season in his career and the most he has made since he took the mound 32 times in 2021.
He's a two-time all-star (2021, 2023) and a two-time World Series champion (Red Sox 2018, Rangers 2023). That first World Series championship was won alongside current Braves starter Chris Sale. They were teammates from 2018 to 2022.
So, perhaps a reunion could be in play.
Bowman wrote that Eovaldi will, "pursue a multiyear deal that would most likely include an average annual value of at least $20 million."
This lines up with some projections. Spotrac projects Eovaldi's market value at a two year contract worth $49.73 million - about $24.9 million a year.
Eovaldi would be a pricey signing, but it would bring beenfits to the Braves rotation. Max Fried is likley going to walk, and Charlie Morton, while leaning toward a return, is unsure about his plans for next season.
He would make for a reliable, veteran starter with plenty of playoff experience. That experience matters to a team that is looking to win now.
That experience is also more beneficial than just in the win column. A good portion of the Braves top prospects are pitchers - some are likely to make apperances over the next coupke seasons. Eovaldi could help mentor the young arms by showing them how its down. Yes, the Braves have guys like that already with Chris Sale. But the more the merrier.