For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Thirty Four-year-old catcher Tyler Flowers finished his 12th major league season, batting .217 (15-for-69) in 22 games, with a .325 on-base percentage and a .348 slugging percentage…He hit one home run and had five RBI.

Made 22 starts, and Atlanta went 16-6 (.727) in those games...Also reached base safely in 16 of those games. • Pitchers had a 3.72 ERA (76 ER/184.0 IP) throwing to him...This was easily the best on the staff (min. 10 games).

Since the start of last season, has a .341 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage versus right-handers...In the first 10 years of his career, had a .309 on-base and .381 slugging against same-handed pitchers.

Was hit by three pitches in just 80 plate appearances...Since joining the Braves in 2016, has been hit by 49 pitches, the fifth most in the Atlantaera of franchise history (since 1966).

Hit two doubles on September 6 vs. Washington, driving in two...It gave him 301 RBI for his career...Only 14 other active catchers had reached that milestone.

Had a 13-game on-base streak that began last season and carried into his first eight games of this season (9/17/19-8/22/20)...Was the third longest such streak of his career...He hit .317/.440/.488 (13-for-41) in that stretch.

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.