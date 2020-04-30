BravesCentral
What about the minor leagues?

Bill Shanks

So we are talking about options for the big leagues. Maybe it's a three-division set up, 10 teams per division and they play at their own park. Maybe it's an Arizona setup, where the 30 teams are all under the same bubble in the same spot. Maybe it's a Florida-Arizona alignment, where all teams stay at their spring training homes and play the games there.

But what about the minor leagues? What will happen with the hundreds of prospects who will need development for the 2020 season?

No one seems to be talking about that much, but it's something that you know MLB is discussing with its teams. It's doubtful we would have every minor league playing this year, so what do they do?

Do they simply have the minor leaguers stay at their team's spring training facility and play each other? 

It's unlikely leagues will be in action, where all the teams would be traveling a normal schedule. So what do they do?

You'd think rookie league teams are in serious jeopardy of not playing at all, which is something Rob Manfred seems to want to do anyway.

But if 30 MLB teams have their top four minor league affiliates, that's 120 teams overall. Then take 25 players for each team and that's 3000 minor league players who are sitting and waiting to find out what they will do this season.

It's a shame that the development of top prospects is getting interrupted by this interference due to the virus. But somehow they'll need to play this year. The question is how.

