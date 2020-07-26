BravesCentral
Will Smith expected back soon for the Braves

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Sunday that reliever Will Smith has finally tested negative twice for COVID-19 in a 24-hour period and is started the process of joining the Atlanta rostere.

Smith threw at Truist Park on Sunday. He has been asymptomatic for the last three weeks, but he had to test negative twice in a row to get on track to get on the mound.

Snitker said he hopes Smith can return by Aug. 7, when the Braves start their next road trip. But he did not rule out Smith joining the team while they are at home. The Braves start a nine-game homestand Wednesday. 

Smith has been throwing while quarantined with the virus. The Braves hope he can have the same speedy return Touki Toussaint had after he was cleared to resume activities a week before the season began.

The Braves signed Smith to a three-year, $39 million deal with a $13 million option for the fourth season. The team believed Smith would help strengthen a bullpen that general manager Alex Anthopoulos fixed before last July's trade deadline when he acquired Chris Martin, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon. 

So far, the Braves bullpen has been excellent. Through the first two games, it has allowed just two runs (one earned) in seven innings. 

Smith's return could help after Saturday's news that Melancon's back stiffened up on him during the game, which forced Snitker from staying away from his designated closer in an extra-inning game.

