Entering Friday's MLB action, the Atlanta Braves bullpen has the fifth-best ERA in baseball at 2.69.

That's really good, and to think that Will Smith, last winter's big free agent acquisition, is back on the roster makes the potential for this bullpen to be even better.

Smith has been out after testing positive for COVID-19 in early July. The Braves have been doing fairly well without him, but there is no doubt his addition makes the bullpen perhaps one of the best in the sport.

Just how good has the Braves bullpen been?

That is incredible. The Braves bullpen also hasn't given up a run in the last three games (two hits allowed in 9.2 innings,two walks and nine strikeouts).

Smith signed a four-year contract with the Braves and still might not be the closer. Mark Melancon has been really good so far. He's not given up an earned run in his four games and has two saves.

Melancon is one of four Braves relievers who have yet to allow an earned run. Shane Greene, Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin join Melancon. The four have combined to allow just 11 hits in 23.2 innings, with one walk and 28 strikeouts.

Chris Martin was placed on the Braves injured list Friday with an esophageal contriction. Chad Sobotka was called up from Gwinnett's camp.

The Braves also claimed lefty reliever Robbie Erlin off waivers from the Pirates.

