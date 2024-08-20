Braves Set to Begin Crucial Stretch With NL East Title on the Line
If the Atlanta Braves plan to extend their consecutive National League East title streak to seven, it's put up or shut up time.
On Tuesday night, the Braves will begin a 13-day stretch where they will play 10 contests against clubs currently in playoff positioning. Of those 10 games, seven of them will be against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Braves enter Tuesday seven games behind the Phillies. If they are to have a realistic chance of catching the Phillies, the Braves might need to gain three games on Philadelphia over the next two weeks. That will put the Braves four games back with four weeks remaining in the season.
To gain three games, the Braves will need to go 5-2 against the Phillies, who they begin a series with on Tuesday. The Braves will also have to hold serve against the Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins. The Braves host Washington this weekend and then visit Minnesota to begin the final week of August.
Unfortunately, based on the current rotation setup, Cy Young candidate Chris Sale may not pitch against the Phillies at all this month. So, the Braves need Reynaldo López and Max Fried, who will likely each face Philadelphia twice in the next two weeks, to be in top form.
López and Fried each had terrific first halves to the season but have struggled with injuries since the All-Star break. López actually makes his return to the Braves rotation Tuesday, and Fried is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Braves absolutely need those two starters to set the tone for the series and next two weeks.
They need designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to continue contending for the Triple Crown as well. Third baseman Austin Riley joined the Braves injured list of stars this past weekend, leaving Ozuna as Atlanta's only everyday hitter batting above .255.
The Braves could use more from first baseman Matt Olson and center fielder Michael Harris II as well. Olson has hit a little better lately, and Harris just returned from injury himself.
The role players will have to chip in too, like outfielder Ramón Laureano, who hit a key home run in the 3-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
It has to be all hands on deck for the Braves if they are going to catch the Phillies. The way the NL standings are shaking up, the Braves are probably going to need everyone they still have left healthy producing at a high level just to make the playoffs.