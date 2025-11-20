Could a Healthy Alek Manoah Make an Impact on 2026 Braves?

In the final days of the 2025 season, Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos made the move to add an arm with All-Star experience to the roster. It didn’t turn heads, though. It’s a name that requires giving a second chance to see if he can revive his career. That pitcher is Alek Manoah.

Once a Cy Young Award finalist for the Toronto Blue Jays, his career went awry. He was demoted to the minors, sustained injuries and also had conflicts surrounding his career. When he was demoted to Triple-A in 2023, there was controversy surrounding his refusal to report.

Manoah saw action in five MLB games in 2024 and none in 2025. He missed much of this past season due to injury, but he managed to finish the season in Triple-A. With Buffalo, he compiled a 2.97 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

While the Blue Jays decided they were ready to move on, the Braves have to determine if there is truly a future for him in Atlanta. For now, he’s on the 40-man roster. Barring a chance, he’s an experienced arm ready and waiting for when they need innings.

Two things to address are home runs allowed and walks. While he had a sub-3.00 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo last year, he had a 1.62 HR/9 and a 4.86 BB/9. He had a .218 batting average against. It’s a good start, but trouble starts when he allows free passes or hangs a pitch in the wrong spot.

If he can get that figure out, then he’ll likely find a way to be a main contributor on the pitching staff. Otherwise, he’ll be getting called up when they need the help and then head back to the minor leagues.

Health could be the determining factor for whether he can find that consistency. He’s shown moments of better control. When he actually got to pitch for the Blue Jays in 2024, he looked solid. He finished with a 3.70 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in five starts. The long ball was still an issue, but he limited baserunners overall, and his strikeout rate ticked back up.

Then, he got hurt again. After his start on May 29, 2024, with Toronto, he didn’t pitch in a live game again until he started a rehab assignment in July 2025. There is some context to the stats beyond overall performance. His process had to be started all over again.

When you miss time, it can be difficult to find consistency. This time around, he can have a normal offseason, and maybe when healthy, he can be given the benefit of the doubt. Of course, he was to wait and see. If he heads to North Port and has a rough Spring Training, he could be in trouble.

It’s clear a lot has to go right, but there is something here if Manoah can stay healthy. If he’s healthy, signs point to him being able to put all of this behind him and get some consistent time in the Majors again.

