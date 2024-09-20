Braves Receive Positive Update on SP Reynaldo López: Report
If the Atlanta Braves are going to make the postseason and then be a threat to advance in October, their starting rotation will likely have to be at its very best. For that to be possible, the Braves could use the return of 2024 All-Star starter Reynaldo López.
The veteran right-hander took a small step Friday in his journey back to the mound.
The AJC's Justin Toscano reported López played catch ahead of the team's first game in Miami this weekend. Next, he plans to throw long toss to stretch out his arm again.
"Reynaldo López played catch today," Toscano tweeted. "The next step is long toss."
López has shined during his first season with the Braves this year. He has only submitted an 8-5 record, but he owns a 2.03 ERA in 24 starts. He's also struck out 137 batters and posted a 1.15 WHIP in 128.2 innings.
Behind a 7-3 record and 1.88 ERA during the first half of the season, López made his first All-Star team this summer.
But he hasn't pitched for the Braves since exiting after pitching just one inning against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 10. He also exited a start versus the New York Mets after three frames in late July.
López left the contest against the Mets because of right forearm inflammation. He didn't make his next appearance for more than three weeks.
He exited against the Nationals because of right shoulder tightness.
Getting López back in the rotation would be a big boost for the Braves. They currently sit two games behind the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League wild card spot with nine contests remaining.
The Braves and Mets will square off at Truist Park for three games next week. The Braves will also play three contests against both the Marlins and Kansas City Royals to end the regular season.