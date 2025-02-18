Braves Floated as Trade Destination for $75 Million Starter
A rumored connection between the Atlanta Braves and veteran right-handed starter Sonny Gray dates back to last offseason. In Nov. 2023, Gray signed a 3-year, $75 million contract to join the St. Louis Cardinals.
On Feb. 17, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wondered if that rumored connection could lead to Gray coming to Atlanta before the start of the 2025 MLB regular season.
"There hasn't been much buzz on Gray since then, and he controls his own fate via no-trade protection. He also said in January that St. Louis is 'still where I want to be,'" wrote Rymer.
"Never say never, though, and this is another tree up which Baltimore should be barking. He also seems like the kind of guy the Braves would go after, though that is strictly speculative."
By no means did Gray make a trade request. But in a more recent media appearance, Gray sounded a little more lukewarm about the Cardinals when specifically discussing the organization's offseason.
"You say a 'reset' I guess, but what does that mean? I mean, it's not like we unloaded everybody we just didn't sign the people who were free agents back and didn't add any free agents so far," Gray said in an interview with FanDuel Sports Network's Jim Hayes, via SI on Cardinals' Patrick McAvoy. "I don't know, only time will tell. I'm getting more and more excited each day that I'm here just for baseball in general. Only time will tell how this goes."
Gray has two years remaining on the contract he signed last offseason. The deal also includes a club option for the 2027 campaign.
The contract was backloaded, which means the Cardinals are set to pay Gray $25 million this season and then $35 million in 2026. He received $10 million during the first year of the deal.
The Braves have seemed hesitant to add a starting pitcher with that kind of salary this offseason. Putting money aside, the Braves also appear exicted to see what young pitchers such as Grant Holmes, Ian Anderson and AJ Smith-Shawver can do early this season with a significant opportunity.
So, a Braves trade for Gray before the regular season seems highly unlikely. But Rymer's suggestion that the Braves are a potential landing spot for Gray is still noteworthy because the team could always revisit a trade possibility if the Atlanta pitching staff performs poorly April.
An injury setback for ace Spencer Strider could also cause the Braves to pursue trade options on the starting pitcher market.
Gray owns a 111-94 record with a 3.51 ERA in 12 MLB seasons. He has made three All-Star teams, with his most recent nomination coming in 2023.
During that season with the Minnesota Twins, Gray went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.147 WHIP and league-leading 2.83 FIP.
In 2024, Gray was 13-9 with a 3.84 ERA, 1.088 WHIP and 203 strikeouts in 166.1 innings during his first season with the Cardinals.