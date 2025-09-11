DFA'd Atlanta Braves Reliever Elects Free Agency
The Atlanta Braves announced on Wednesday that right-hander John Brebbia was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. He elected free agency instead of accepting the assignment.
Brebbia was designated for assignment on Monday. In his second-career stint with the big league club, he allowed five runs, four earned, in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
His departure came as a corresponding move to add right-hander Alexis Díaz to the roster after he was also claimed off waivers.
This is the second time this year that he has been DFA’d. The Detroit Tigers removed him from the 40-man roster and ultimately chose to release him. He signed a minor-league deal with the Braves in late June.
He made five appearances with the team last season, pitching to a 2.70 ERA over 6 2/3 innings. The Braves added him last season in September in the same fashion. He was released by the Chicago White Sox before signing a minor-league deal.
At the end of the season, he departed in free agency.
The Braves have used their share of relievers over the last month. Pitchers have come off the waiver wire. Prospects have been called up and sent down. It’s been an experimental time. In preparation for next season, they’re throwing options at the wall and seeing what sticks.
Along with Brebbia, infielder Luke Williams was recently designated for assignment. He was removed to make room for catcher Sandy León after Sean Murphy’s season came to an end after suffering a torn right hip labral.