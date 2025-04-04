Braves Make Predictable Move to Re-Sign Familiar Relief Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves, once again, have signed right-handed pitcher Jesse Chavez to a minor league contract.
The sky is also blue and baseballs are round with red seams. Some things are just part of the natural order. Chavez was out of the system for a day at most. He was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, and by Friday, he had elected free agency and re-signed.
It can be presumed that Triple-A is still his destination. But, of course, this could change at any time, knowing which Braves reliever we are dealing with.
For those who thought he was here the whole time, here’s the rundown of the latest escapades.
Chavez pitched for the Texas Rangers in Spring Training as a non-roster invitee. He was released March 21, and the Braves signed him a day later. The Braves selected his contract March 31. He pitched two innings for the Braves in the 6-1 loss to the Dodgers the same day and allowed an earned run over two innings pitched. The following morning, he was designated for assignment.
Got that? Cool.
Last season, Chavez went 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 1.247 WHIP with 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings. His ERA was as low as 1.17 on June 21 but he struggled the rest of the season. In his final 22 games, he had a 4.96 ERA.
He made one appearance in his third career stint with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers before getting called up. He allowed an earned run in 1 1/3 innings of work.